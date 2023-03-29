Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 6,207 UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of UNF opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.59. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

