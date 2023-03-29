Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 25,395 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

