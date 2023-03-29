Keel Point LLC Acquires 4,822 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.