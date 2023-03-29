Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

