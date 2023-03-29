Guardian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.