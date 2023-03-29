F&V Capital Management LLC Has $364,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

