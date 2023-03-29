Diversified Trust Co Takes $231,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.