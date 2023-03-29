Diversified Trust Co Invests $268,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

