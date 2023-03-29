Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Repligen were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 88.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

