Diversified Trust Co Has $291,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

