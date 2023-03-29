Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 130.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

KBH stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

