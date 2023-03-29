Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $79.39 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,901 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.