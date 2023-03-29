Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

