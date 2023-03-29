Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $275.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

