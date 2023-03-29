BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $128.20, but opened at $123.20. BioNTech shares last traded at $121.74, with a volume of 617,267 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.93 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

