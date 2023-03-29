APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Invests $840,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.44 billion, a PE ratio of -362.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

