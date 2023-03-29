Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

