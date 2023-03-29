Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
