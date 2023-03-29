Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $996.44 billion, a PE ratio of -362.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.