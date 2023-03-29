AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 303 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

