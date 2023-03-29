700 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $150,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

