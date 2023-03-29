4,396 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

