12,044 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

