Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.81, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
