Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after buying an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after buying an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,545,000 after buying an additional 1,008,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

