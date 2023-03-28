Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $150,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Stories
