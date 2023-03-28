Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.