Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

