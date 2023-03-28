First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $11.78 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.35.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

