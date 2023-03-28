Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

