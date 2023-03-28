Caledonia Investments PLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caledonia Investments PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 10.7% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,382 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.19 and a 200 day moving average of $246.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.92.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.