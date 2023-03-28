Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $35.33 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $276.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.92.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

