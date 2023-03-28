Baldrige Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.35. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

