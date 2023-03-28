Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

