Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.35.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

