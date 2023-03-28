Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 417,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

