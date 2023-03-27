XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Down 0.7 %

XPO opened at $30.40 on Monday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in XPO by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,722,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in XPO by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in XPO by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.