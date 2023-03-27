Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

