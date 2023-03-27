Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.45 and a 200 day moving average of $245.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

