Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 7,887 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.53 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

