Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 1,358 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 783,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,999,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

