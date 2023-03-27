Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

