Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

