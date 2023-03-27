Valneva SE Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valneva in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of VALN opened at $9.98 on Monday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

