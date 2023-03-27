Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor
In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tripadvisor Price Performance
Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.