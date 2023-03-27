Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 443,777 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

