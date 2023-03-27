TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.10.

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.4 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.