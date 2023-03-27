The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Lovesac stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 35.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 165,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

