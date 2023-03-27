Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SYY stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

