Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

