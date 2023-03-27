Stifel Firstegy Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.01.

TSE BTE opened at C$4.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$9.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

